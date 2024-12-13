A Weekend of Winter Fun at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort

DEMO THE NEWEST & COOLEST

Try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line –just about every manufacturer displayed in store showrooms! Saturday and Sunday, 9:00am till 3:30pm.

PRESEASON SKI CLINIC – With two-time Olympian, Krista Schmidinger!

8:30am, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

AFTER SKI PARTY & FIREWORKS

Food, drinks and dancing to live music by Glen Harlow & North Fork band. 3:00 – 5:00pm, Saturday. Fireworks presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain. 5:45pm, Saturday.

SUGARFEAST

Lots of food and drink to fill you up and enjoy! Hot Chocolate & Whipped Cream bar: Saturday & Sunday. Soup Safari: 11:00am, Saturday. BBQ and Sweet Tea Lunch & Dinner: 11:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday.

FANTASTIC LODGING SPECIALS

Up to 30% off lodging at the following agencies.

Sugar Mtn. Resort Accommodations

1-800-438-4555

Sugar Ski & Country Club

1-800-634-1320

Best Western Mountain Lodge

1-877-877-4553

Sugar Mountain Accommodations Center

1-800-545-9475