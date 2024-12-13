SugarFest
to
Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604
A Weekend of Winter Fun at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort
DEMO THE NEWEST & COOLEST
Try out the latest ski and snowboard equipment from Salomon, Volkl, Nordica, Burton, Head, Never Summer, K2, Atomic, Rossignol, Ride and Line –just about every manufacturer displayed in store showrooms! Saturday and Sunday, 9:00am till 3:30pm.
PRESEASON SKI CLINIC – With two-time Olympian, Krista Schmidinger!
8:30am, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
AFTER SKI PARTY & FIREWORKS
Food, drinks and dancing to live music by Glen Harlow & North Fork band. 3:00 – 5:00pm, Saturday. Fireworks presented by the Village of Sugar Mountain. 5:45pm, Saturday.
SUGARFEAST
Lots of food and drink to fill you up and enjoy! Hot Chocolate & Whipped Cream bar: Saturday & Sunday. Soup Safari: 11:00am, Saturday. BBQ and Sweet Tea Lunch & Dinner: 11:00am – 7:00pm, Saturday & Sunday.
FANTASTIC LODGING SPECIALS
Up to 30% off lodging at the following agencies.
Sugar Mtn. Resort Accommodations
1-800-438-4555
1-800-634-1320
1-877-877-4553
Sugar Mountain Accommodations Center
1-800-545-9475