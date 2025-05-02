Sugar Sugar

× Expand Amy Shekhter Amy Shakhter's "Wonder Woman" artwork.

In Amy Shekhter’s latest collection, history and modernity collide in a vibrant, candy-coated reimagining of iconic women who changed the world. Through the lens of today’s culture, Shekhter reinterprets these powerful figures with a bold twist—each artwork is infused with playful elements of candy, from colorful sugar crystals to sweet, shimmering textures, giving the pieces a sugary-sweet yet potent energy.