Sugar Mountain Resort Easter Egg Hunt
Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604
Courtesy BannerElk.com
Dress up in your Easter costume and come join Sugar Bear and Sweetie Bear on the slopes in search of prize-filled eggs. You may be the lucky winner of a 2026-27 season pass hidden in the grand prize egg! Or be one of three contestants awarded a prize for the most creative, imaginative, and colorful costume. Valid lift/slope tickets or passes and ski/snowboard equipment are required for participation. The event is ONLY for children 12 and under. Participants should meet at the bottom of the Easy Street slope at 8:45 a.m. Please call for additional details.