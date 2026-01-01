Sugar Bear's Birthday Celebration

Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604

During Sugar Bear’s Birthday Celebration, kids join Sugar Mountain Resort’s resident mascot Sugar Bear and his friends for a fun birthday party. Be a part of the fun at this free event on Sunday, March 8, 2026!

Activities include the Great Bear Race, special treats, cake and ice cream. Additional details are available by contacting the Snowsports School at the resort.

Kids & Family, Outdoor
828-898-4521
