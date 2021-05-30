Stroll Along the Stream: Riparian Buffer Exploration

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Meet at Backcountry Trailhead.

Explore the Gap Run's unique ecosystem called a "riparian buffer," the zone of trees, shrubs, and other vegetation alongside waterways. Discover the amazing ways our native plants protect water quality and biodiversity throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, and learn how you can help protect and restore these crucial ecosystems! Along the way, enjoy several scenic vistas overlooking the pastoral landscape, and try your hand at identifying some of the many native trees and wildflowers currently in bloom along the trail.

This 2.5 mile hike is located along moderate trails. Please bring water and dress appropriately for the weather.

Program adjustments in response to COVID-19: Social distancing and facemasks required for the duration of activities.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Education & Learning, Outdoor
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Stroll Along the Stream: Riparian Buffer Exploration - 2021-05-30 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stroll Along the Stream: Riparian Buffer Exploration - 2021-05-30 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stroll Along the Stream: Riparian Buffer Exploration - 2021-05-30 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stroll Along the Stream: Riparian Buffer Exploration - 2021-05-30 10:00:00 ical