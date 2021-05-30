Stroll Along the Stream: Riparian Buffer Exploration

× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteers Gap Run at Sky Meadows

Meet at Backcountry Trailhead.

Explore the Gap Run's unique ecosystem called a "riparian buffer," the zone of trees, shrubs, and other vegetation alongside waterways. Discover the amazing ways our native plants protect water quality and biodiversity throughout the Chesapeake Bay Watershed, and learn how you can help protect and restore these crucial ecosystems! Along the way, enjoy several scenic vistas overlooking the pastoral landscape, and try your hand at identifying some of the many native trees and wildflowers currently in bloom along the trail.

This 2.5 mile hike is located along moderate trails. Please bring water and dress appropriately for the weather.

Program adjustments in response to COVID-19: Social distancing and facemasks required for the duration of activities.

$10/car parking fee.