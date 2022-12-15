String Stories: A Conversation with Walter Carter and Joe Glaser

× Expand Photography by Jerry Atnip. Images: (L) Gibson Guitar Corporation, Super 400N, 1939, Collection of Joe Glaser, Photography by Jerry Atnip. (R) Harmony/Supertone (Sears), Singing Cowboys guitar, ca. 1938–50, Walter Carter, Carter Vintage Guitars, Nashville. Photography by Jerry Atnip.

Join VMFA's Dr. Leo Mazow, curator of Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art and VMFA’s Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane Curator of American Art, in conversation with guitar dealer and historian Walter Carter and guitar technician and historian Joe Glaser. Mazow brings together these esteemed Nashville-based guitar aficionados for a discussion about some of the fascinating instruments they have handled over their careers, including several that are on view in the exhibition. $8 (VMFA members $5)

Livestream option: Can’t make it in-person? Livestream the event from the comfort of home. Simply tune in at the scheduled event time. Free; no registration required. https://reservations.vmfa.museum/state/www.vmfa.museum/livestream.html