Strawberry Jam at Darnell Farms

Darnell Farms is a true agro-tourism experience for the whole family. We are in a beautiful valley along the banks of the Tuckasegee River in Bryson City, North Carolina.

We’re an active, second-generation family farm. Our farm produces 100 acres of strawberries, pole beans, sweet corn, pumpkins, squash, a variety of tomatoes and much more.

We have several festivals throughout the year. In addition, we host special events and activities for various organizations in our area. We also offer educational field trips to our farm. During our field trips we love sharing information about farm life, methods used to raise our crops, and how to be good stewards of our precious land. We even discuss the history of the lands we farm, including the ties to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who are literally our next-door neighbors.