Strawberry Festival

Chattanooga Market 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

It’s prime time for STRAWBERRIES at the Chattanooga Market! Local really is better and you’ll taste the difference. Strawberry salsa, strawberry cake, chocolate-dipped strawberries, strawberry jelly, strawberry lemonade, even strawberry candles – you get the idea! Our strawberries are hand-picked early Sunday morning so they’re ripe and red all the way through (no white centers here).

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
