Steppin' Out Festival

× Expand Blacksburg Steppin' Out

August 4 & 5, 2023 - 10 AM to 10 PM

Steppin' Out features over 200 artists and crafts people from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!

Downtown Blacksburg merchants also hold their much-awaited final clearance sidewalk sales during Steppin' Out. The festival foods you love are provided by downtown restaurants.

Continuous Live Music

Listen to over 25 excellent musical acts all afternoon and well into the evening, both Friday and Saturday. Steppin' Out is Southwest Virginia's premier street celebration!

Free Admission and Free Parking Shuttle

Admission is free! Town of Blacksburg metered parking is all free and Blacksburg Transit provides free shuttles to get you there without the hassles. Bring your friends! Bring your family!

Come for the Performances

Three stages of live performance, both Friday and Saturday, make Steppin' Out one of this region's premier arts events.

The Main Stage provides continuous live music on College Avenue and Main Street. The Acoustic Stage brings folk, contemporary, and utterly unique sounds to the festival area of Main and Lee Streets. The Community Stage showcases local and regional performers from cloggers to belly dancers. The Community Stage is located in the National Bank of Blacksburg Parking lot on Roanoke Street.