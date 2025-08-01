Steppin’ Out Festival

× Expand Courtesy Steppin' Out

Steppin' Out features over 250 artists and crafts people from around the United States selling unique handcrafted items – jewelry, pottery, textiles, metal work, basketry, stained & fused glass, yard art, fine art, furniture, toys, artisan foods and so much more!

Downtown Blacksburg merchants also hold their much-awaited final clearance sidewalk sales during Steppin' Out. The festival foods you love are provided by downtown restaurants.

Listen to over 25 excellent musical acts all afternoon and well into the evening, both Friday and Saturday. Steppin' Out is Southwest Virginia's premier street celebration!

3 Stages of Live Music! The Main Stage provides continuous live music on College Avenue and Main Street. The Acoustic Stage brings folk, contemporary, and utterly unique sounds to the festival area of Main and Lee Streets. The Community Stage showcases local and regional performers from cloggers to belly dancers. The Community Stage is located in the National Bank of Blacksburg Parking lot on Roanoke Street.

Admission is free! Town of Blacksburg metered parking is all free and Blacksburg Transit provides free shuttles to get you there without the hassles. Bring your friends! Bring your family!