Steins & Wine Around the Square Oktoberfest

The Hayesville Steins and Wine Around the Square event was the first of its kind in the area. It was born out of efforts by The Town 100 Committee that wanted to showcase a “Wine Around the Square” event in celebration of Hayesville's Centennial Anniversary in 2013. However, that required changes to local ordinances so that alcohol could be served. With approvals in place the event was a great success and has grown into the popular, now annual, “Steins and Wine Around the Square” of today.

This event is a Historic Hayesville, Inc. fundraiser that in previous years has benefitted downtown projects. This year proceeds will benefit hurricane recovery efforts in Western North Carolina.