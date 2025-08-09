Stay Cool Festival

Boondock Farms 755 Foreman Street, Jackson, South Carolina 29831

Join us for a Farmers Market + Vendor Fair + Farmers + Artists, Live music and food trucks on site. Help us spread the word and get our friends and family out to the farm to shop with us and enjoy the day together. Water slide and games onsite.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
