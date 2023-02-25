Staunton Winter Wine Festival

Stonewall Jackson Hotel 24 South Market Street, Staunton, Virginia

Sponsored by the Historic Staunton Foundation, the annual Winter Wine Festival offers the opportunity to taste wine and cider from distinct regions of Virginia. Providing generous access to vendors, the event features a select group of producers from both sides of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the comfort of Staunton’s historic Hotel 24 South.

Info

Stonewall Jackson Hotel 24 South Market Street, Staunton, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
540-885-7676
