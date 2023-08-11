× Expand Staunton Music Festival

Each August Staunton Music Festival invites dozens of acclaimed professionals from around the world to perform. Multiple concerts each day make for an exhilarating immersion in chamber, vocal, and symphonic music. The days are given over to one-hour, free admission programs, while the evenings come alive with longer, ticketed concerts preceded by informal talks.

CONCERT SCHEDULE

From August 11-20, 2023, the 25th annual Staunton Music Festival will present nearly 30 concerts over 10 consecutive days. Most days start off with free noon concerts and conclude with formal evening programs. See every event, read about the musical works, and meet the musicians who will bring it all to life.

THE ARTISTS

Staunton Music Festival engages over 80 acclaimed performers, composers, and music historians each season. These individuals come to Staunton from around the world, bringing with them a wealth of experience in solo, chamber, and orchestral settings. Festival musicians are particularly noted for their expertise in historical performance traditions.

THE REPERTOIRE

For each season the Festival's artistic director, Carsten Schmidt, orchestrates an eclectic combination of numerous programs, ranging from the Middle Ages to commissioned premieres.

Looking for specific works or composers? Review the complete list of planned repertoire, linked to the concerts in which those works will be played.