Start Your Engines! NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum

It’s a sport steeped in history…from the early years of grinding out wins on dirt tracks to the formation of a more cohesive organization in 1948, NASCAR has risen to the pinnacle of spectator sports. “Fast Lane: The NASCAR Photography of Darryl Moran,” the newest exhibition now open at the Upcountry History Museum, gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the people, the cars, and the experiences that most never get to see!

This unique exhibition features exclusive images from Darryl Moran who was NASCAR’s first official photographer. Whether in the excitement of green flag starts, the energy of the pit crews, or the emotion at checkered flag finishes, this self-taught artist captured race-day highs, lows, and everything in between during the mid-1990s as he made his way through infields to grandstands across the United States carrying his cameras, multiple lenses, batteries, and media cards knowing his job was to photograph all aspects of races from numerous vantage points.

And though NASCAR formed in 1948, racing legends drove their way into Upstate lore years before. At Greenville-Pickens Speedway, Spartanburg Interstate Fairgrounds and Hub City Tracks, and even the “lost” Greenville Air Base Speedway, drivers rounded these dirt tracks and beyond as the sport of stock car racing grew in popularity. "Fast Lane" showcases some of these tracks, the local drivers, and the history that helped make NASCAR what it is today.

This exhibition is on display through November 6, 2022.

The Upcountry History Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Sunday from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Closed on Monday.