× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Stars & Guitars

April 19, 2025. 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Experience the magic of an unforgettable evening celebrating Earth Day at our Stars & Guitars special event. Gather your loved ones, pack your blankets, and immerse yourself in a night of music, food and wonder under the moonlit skies with spectacular views of the Virginia Piedmont and Crooked Run Valley.

Enjoy foot-tapping tunes of Pictrola, a DC-area band that "fuses modern bluegrass style with rock, jazz, folk, swing, and jams, performing a mixture of originals and fun takes on crowd favorites." Indulge your taste buds with an array of delicious offerings from various food vendors dishing up favorites. Enjoy a picnic or savor your favorite treats while soaking in the twilight. During the concert intermission, learn about the significance of Earth Day and why we celebrate it from park rangers and community partners.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556