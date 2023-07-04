Star-Spangled Banner Elk Fourth of July

× Expand Banner Elk Chamber of Commerce

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023, parade begins at 11 a.m. followed by the party in the park and duck races, hosted by the Town of Banner Elk and Kiwanis.

Where: Downtown Banner Elk

Banner Elk's Annual Independence Parade is the best small town parade you'll ever attend! Starting at 11 a.m., floats, bikes, cars, people parade down Main Street.

Parade Participants: Due to safety issues and insurance requirements, there is absolutely no throwing of candy or any items from vehicles. You may walk close to the curb and pass out candy to children. Parade registration is required for all participants this year. Stay tuned for more details!