Stanley Homecoming

Ed Good Memorial Park 322 East Main Street , Stanley, Virginia 22851

A nightly carnival at Ed Good Memorial Park begins at 6 p.m. and includes rides, live entertainment, activities and games. Food vendors will also be on site each night offering an array of flavors, ranging from savory bites to sweet treats.

The annual event culminates with a parade along Main Street at 5 p.m. on Saturday before concluding that night with a finale of fireworks.

Check back for details about the 2025 celebration.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
