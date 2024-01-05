Stampede Champtionship Rodeo

× Expand Salem Civic Center

AFTER SELLING OUT ALL THREE NIGHTS IN 2023, RODEO IS BACK

Southwest Virginia’s favorite family friendly event is back for the 56th year. The Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo bucks back into Salem January 5-7 and fans can expect more of the same non-stop excitement they have come to love.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10:00 am!

Professional cowboys and cowgirls, many from the Virginia area, will be competing in rodeo’s most popular events, sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association. The IPRA competition features bull riding, bronc busting, and barrel racing, and it is not unusual to have contestants from across the United States and Canada, including current or former world champions, utilizing this event as a final tune-up for the International Finals Rodeo.

The crowd-pleasing mutton busting is back with cowpokes ages 5 - 7, who weigh 50 pounds or less, seeing how far they can ride a sheep!

“Southwestern Virginia has always been good to us and last year was no exception. We had 3 sell out performances and expect the same in 2024! We’re so excited to be continuing the tradition of starting the rodeo season off at the Salem Civic Center,” spokesman for the rodeo, Kevin DeBusk said. “From the bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riders, we are excited to bring the action back for our 56th year in Salem.”

Friday, January 5, at 7:30 pm

Tickets - $20

Saturday, January 6, at 7:30 pm - Sunday, January 7, at 2 pm

Saturday & Sunday Tickets - $22, $25 & $30.

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com