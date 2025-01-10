× Expand Salem Civic Center

The 2025 Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo, presented by Kroger, Berglund Ram and Davis Heating Cooling Plumbing and Electric, rides back into Salem January 10 - 12 and fans can expect more of the same non-stop excitement they have come to love.

Professional cowboys and cowgirls, many from the Virginia area, will be competing in rodeo’s most popular events, sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association. The IPRA competition features bull riding, bronc busting, and barrel racing, and it is not unusual to have contestants from across the United States and Canada, including current or former world champions, utilizing this event as a final tune-up for the International Finals Rodeo.

The crowd-pleasing Boot Barn mutton busting is returning in 2025. Young cowpokes ages 5 - 7, who weigh 50 pounds or less, can register prior to each performance and see how far they can ride a sheep!

“Southwestern Virginia has always been good to us, and we’re excited to be continuing the tradition of starting the rodeo season off at the Salem Civic Center,” spokesman for the rodeo, Kevin DeBusk said. “From the bronc riding, barrel racing and bull riders, the community has always enjoyed our combination of high impact rodeo action combined with great family entertainment and in 2025 we plan to continue bringing the community what they love.”

Friday, January 10th - 7:30 pm – All Tickets $20

Saturday, January 11th- 7:30 pm - $22, $25 & $30

Sunday, January 12th – 2:00 pm - $22, $25 & $30

Preferred Parking available for $10

Tickets can be purchased at the Salem Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and online anytime at www.ticketmaster.com