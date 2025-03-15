St. Patrick Concert with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade

to

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina

Kanuga’s musician-in-residence Rev. Simon Ruth de Voil and folk artist Samara Jade honor the feast day of St. Patrick with an evening of Celtic music, story, lore and handcraft. In addition to the concert, guests can enjoy beverages, good company and a buffet — and try their hands at weaving St. Brigid’s cross for protection and well-being in the year to come. Tickets to the event are $30 for the concert and buffet or $15 for the concert.

Info

Kanuga City of Hendersonville, North Carolina
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - St. Patrick Concert with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade - 2025-03-15 19:15:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - St. Patrick Concert with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade - 2025-03-15 19:15:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - St. Patrick Concert with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade - 2025-03-15 19:15:00 Outlook iCalendar - St. Patrick Concert with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade - 2025-03-15 19:15:00 ical