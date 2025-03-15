St. Patrick Concert with Simon de Voil and Samara Jade
Hendersonville, North Carolina
Celtic Spring, St. Brigid & St. Patrick Concert
Kanuga’s musician-in-residence Rev. Simon Ruth de Voil and folk artist Samara Jade honor the feast day of St. Patrick with an evening of Celtic music, story, lore and handcraft. In addition to the concert, guests can enjoy beverages, good company and a buffet — and try their hands at weaving St. Brigid’s cross for protection and well-being in the year to come. Tickets to the event are $30 for the concert and buffet or $15 for the concert.
