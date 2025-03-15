St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival

× Expand Greenville St. Patrick's Day Committee

We will be hosting our annual parade and festival on March 15th, 2025.

St. Patrick's Day has been celebrated in Greenville in many ways since 1918, starting with a parade of soldiers in training at Camp Sevier and continuing through the years with festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and even bicycle races.

We had one of the biggest turn outs that we could have ever imagined in 2024. We appreciate the support of the community and excitement around our growing event and are in the planning stages to come back bigger and better than ever in 2025!