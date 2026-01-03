St. Patrick's Day Parade & Festival

× Expand Courtesy Greenville St. Patrick's Day Parade

We'll see you in Greenville, South Carolina, for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival, Saturday, March 14, 2026, starting at 10 a.m.!

St. Patrick's Day has been celebrated in Greenville, SC, in many ways in the last 100+ years. Starting in 1918 with a parade of soldiers-in-training at Camp Sevier and continuing through the years with festivals, concerts, theatrical performances and even bicycle races.

In 2025, we experienced an unprecedented turnout, far exceeding our expectations. Thank you to our thriving community for your incredible support and enthusiasm for our growing event. We’re already planning to make 2026 even bigger and better! We look forward to celebrating Irish heritage with folks from all around the Upstate and beyond! Thank you for your interest in the Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival!