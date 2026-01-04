Get ready for the biggest St. Patrick's Day bash in the State! Main Street Martinsburg is thrilled to present our fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, Saturday, March 14, 2026!

Experience the lively atmosphere with enchanting live Irish music that will keep you tapping your feet. Our beer garden is stocked with the finest selections on tap, ensuring you have the perfect brew to raise a toast to the Irish spirit! And, of course, no need to worry about going hungry – explore the culinary delights of our fabulous downtown restaurants as well as our lineup of fantastic food trucks serving up mouthwatering Irish-inspired dishes.

Free admission! Come one, come all, and let's make this St. Patrick's Day unforgettable.

Bring your friends, family, and your greenest attire, as we paint the town green in celebration of St. Patrick's Day! This is an event you won't want to miss.