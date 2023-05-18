Square Dancing in Wilson Education Center
Join us for another Square Dance!
The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center at BRAHM.
If you have never square danced before or are a little rusty there will be instruction from 6 pm - 6:30 pm. Then the dance will kick off at 6:30 and last until about 8 pm.
Admission to the dance is free. Donations for the band are encouraged.
