Square Dancing in Wilson Education Center

Thursday, May 18, 2023
6:00 PM 8:00 PM

Join us for another Square Dance!

The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center at BRAHM.

If you have never square danced before or are a little rusty there will be instruction from 6 pm - 6:30 pm. Then the dance will kick off at 6:30 and last until about 8 pm.

Admission to the dance is free. Donations for the band are encouraged.