Square Dancing at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

Back by popular demand: Square Dance at the Museum! Join us for an evening of old-fashioned square dancing and fun! Caller Tyler Hughes will lead the evening and we’ll have lively music to get your feet moving. No partner or experience necessary – just a desire to have a great night out!

This dance is free and open to the public, though donations will be greatly appreciated!

Get your dancing shoes on and spread the word! For more information, email info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org or call 423-573-1927.

* The square dance will be held in the museum’s Special Exhibits Gallery, and we ask participants to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes (no heels please!) to protect the wooden floor.