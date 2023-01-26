Square Dance
Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Courtesy of Ballad of America
"Join us for a special Winterfest Square Dance!
The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center at BRAHM.
If you have never square danced before or are a little rusty there will be instruction from 6 pm - 6:30 pm. Then the dance will kick off at 6:30 and last until about 8 pm.
Admission to the dance is free. Donations for the band are encouraged."
