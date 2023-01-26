Square Dance

to

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605

"Join us for a special Winterfest Square Dance!

The dance will take place in the Wilson Education Center at BRAHM.

If you have never square danced before or are a little rusty there will be instruction from 6 pm - 6:30 pm. Then the dance will kick off at 6:30 and last until about 8 pm.

Admission to the dance is free. Donations for the band are encouraged."

Info

Blowing Rock Art & History Museum 159 Chestnut Street, Blowing Rock, North Carolina 28605
Art & Exhibitions
8282959099
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Square Dance - 2023-01-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Square Dance - 2023-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Square Dance - 2023-01-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Square Dance - 2023-01-26 18:00:00 ical