× Expand Photo by Sherry Sautner SPRUCE PINE SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS SHOW 2023-LOCATION CROSS STREET COMMERCE CENTER SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4TH SHOW HOURS 9AM-5PM-SHOW ADMISSION $2 AT DOOR

SPRUCE PINE SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS SHOW

DATE: SATURDAY NOV. 4th

LOCATION: 31 CROSS STREET (CROSS ST COMMERCE CENTER)

WHITSON BUILDING, SPRUCE PINE, NC

SHOW HOURS: 9am-5pm

INDOOR EVENT-$2 admission at the door children under 10 are free!

PARKING: FREE

THEME: MOUNTAIN WINTER WONDERLAND

Over 60 Holiday Vendors with unique handmade local Christmas Crafts and Art. Shop the halls and be merry as you sip hot cocoa and enjoy apple cider as you purchase wonderful wreaths, jewelry, wood crafts, nativity sets, Quilts and blankets, Hats and Tee-shirts, Holiday Candles, soaps and fragrances, Baked goods, Wire-wrap gems, glassware and holiday plates, Cutting Boards, Hats & gloves and a ton of unique treasures and gifts for Christmas. The Spruce Pine Southern Christmas show helps the Mountaineer Shriners and you can have Family photos with Santa Claus in his Sleigh! Baked goods, Food and Beverages are available and we want to invite everyone to join us and celebrate and support the Mountain Crafters of Mitchell County.