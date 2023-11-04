SPRUCE PINE SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS SHOW
Cross Street Building 31 Cross Street, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Photo by Sherry Sautner
SPRUCE PINE SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS SHOW 2023-LOCATION CROSS STREET COMMERCE CENTER SATURDAY NOVEMBER 4TH SHOW HOURS 9AM-5PM-SHOW ADMISSION $2 AT DOOR
SPRUCE PINE SOUTHERN CHRISTMAS SHOW
DATE: SATURDAY NOV. 4th
LOCATION: 31 CROSS STREET (CROSS ST COMMERCE CENTER)
WHITSON BUILDING, SPRUCE PINE, NC
SHOW HOURS: 9am-5pm
INDOOR EVENT-$2 admission at the door children under 10 are free!
PARKING: FREE
THEME: MOUNTAIN WINTER WONDERLAND
Over 60 Holiday Vendors with unique handmade local Christmas Crafts and Art. Shop the halls and be merry as you sip hot cocoa and enjoy apple cider as you purchase wonderful wreaths, jewelry, wood crafts, nativity sets, Quilts and blankets, Hats and Tee-shirts, Holiday Candles, soaps and fragrances, Baked goods, Wire-wrap gems, glassware and holiday plates, Cutting Boards, Hats & gloves and a ton of unique treasures and gifts for Christmas. The Spruce Pine Southern Christmas show helps the Mountaineer Shriners and you can have Family photos with Santa Claus in his Sleigh! Baked goods, Food and Beverages are available and we want to invite everyone to join us and celebrate and support the Mountain Crafters of Mitchell County.