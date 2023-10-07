Spruce Pine Rotary Club's BBQ & Bluegrass Festival

× Expand Spruce Pine Rotary Club

Come chill with the tastiest BBQ in the southeast and the hottest bluegrass, country, folk, and Americana music! There will be lots of fun kid activities. Join us in the cool Blue Ridge Mountains for the12th Spruce Pine BBQ & Bluegrass Festival in Spruce Pine, NC on October 7, 2023, from 10 am – 6:30 pm, with a rain date of October 14th if needed.

Low admission price – single day general admission is only $5/person, children 12 and under are FREE.

All festival activities, including entertainment, food and craft vendors will be located at 305 Tappan Street in Riverside Park across the river from downtown Spruce Pine. Tickets may be bought at the festival. Bring your appetite for ribs, bbq and other great food.

The event features the best in local and regional musicians: 10am – 12pm Jody and Mark, 12 – 2 Scott McKinney, 2 – 4 Barrett Davis, 4 – 6 Randy Flack.

The Spruce Pine BBQ and Bluegrass Festival is hosted by the Rotary Club of Spruce Pine, and all the profits from the festival go to charitable efforts and local scholarships through the Spruce Pine Rotary Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit charitable organization. Rotary built the playground in Riverside Park, provided the storage shed for the Giving Gardens, and provided a freezer for our local food bank.

The Rotary Club of Spruce Pine has supported: American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust, Seventh grade Four Way Essay Contest in Mitchell County schools, Imagination Library, Mitchell County Safe Place Kennel project, Mitchell High School seniors of the month, RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership camp) for rising MHS seniors, Shepherd’s Staff food pantry, Rise Against Hunger project.

For all the details please check our webpage at: www.sprucepinebbqbluegrass.org.