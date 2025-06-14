× Expand Courtesy Spruce Pine Alien Festival

The Spruce Pine Alien Festival started in 2019. The first year had over 7,500 people in attendance! Due to the pandemic, subsequent festivals were cancelled until 2023.

Mitchell County, North Carolina, is home to the most UFO sightings in all of NC. In addition, most if not all of the quartz used in space telescopes, most any technology with a microchip, and the tiles used on NASA space shuttles comes from the quartz found in the Spruce Pine mines.

There are reports of three different UFO crash sites that were investigated here in Mitchell County. The town is in close proximity to Mount Mitchell (the largest mountain east of the Mississippi) and the Brown Mountain Lights. With so many unexplained events around Spruce Pine, it makes sense to have an alien festival in town.