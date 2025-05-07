Welcome to the Skunk Farm!

The Skunk Farm is a unique music and camping venue in Upstate South Carolina in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. We host two yearly music festivals. SpringSkunk Music Fest takes place the second weekend of May, and the Albino Skunk Music Festival takes place the first weekend in October. Both are often called “SkunkFest” by our attendees and artists.

Originally founded as a bluegrass music festival, SkunkFest now features all sorts of mostly acoustic music – including Americana, Folk, Singer-Songwriter, Alt Country, Acoustic, Roots and Bluegrass. We’re proud of our eclectic mix of music – check out this year’s line-up.

SkunkFest is held at The SkunkFarm, 4067 Jordan Rd., Greer, SC 29651. SkunkFest was initially private but is now open to the music-loving public. Local food vendors, craft beers served up by The Community Tap, handmade crafts and Kiddieland with playground, activities, kid’s shows & drive-in movie are some of the attractions in addition to the phenomenal music. Primitive tent camping & RV Camping area are available on site within easy walking distance to everything. No shuttles needed from camping areas or our parking lot.

The festival got its name from the sightings of white skunks on the grounds. (Well, mostly white with a dark stripe – they’re not true albinos!) Each fall, we have a ‘theme’ for the fest, featuring original drawings of the Albino Skunk characters promoting all sorts of topical and not-so topical themes. It’s all part of the fun.

We are proud of our natural setting and laid back atmosphere that takes you away from the stress and anxieties of modern living. Our goal is to provide a ‘family reunion’ atmosphere and introduce you to new talent that may very well become your next favorite band.

Gates open at 10 a.m. each day.