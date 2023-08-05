× Expand Anne Springs Close Greenway Runner splashing through the North Toe River at the annual Springmaid Splash.

Run, camp and jam at Springmaid Mountain! The 5K and 10K trail races will amble through Springmaid Mountain’s 400-acre. Runners will cross the North Toe River four times, so get ready to make a splash! Hang out after the race for live bluegrass music, free breakfast and access to the Springmaid Mountain property. Rent a tube to float the river, fish in the stocked pond, or say hello to the horses!