Spring Water Festival

Williamston, South Carolina Center Street, Williamston, South Carolina 29697

The Spring Water Festival, hosted by the Spring Water Committee, has always been an event people look forward to. Filled with food vendors, craft vendors, and live music, this event has a lot to offer. This year for the first time ever, it will not be held in August, but in May.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
