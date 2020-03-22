Spring's Awakening - Sensory Explorers' Trail Vernal Pool Walk

Sensory Explorers' Trail in the Picnic Area

Spring is awakening - the appearance of frogs and salamanders are a sure sign that spring is here. With the onset of spring-time rains, vernal pools form and provide a place for special amphibians to lay their eggs and return to the land for the remainder of the year.

Join a Virginia Master Naturalist expert for a walk on the Sensory Explorers' Trail to discover how amphibians thrive and reproduce in spring-time's vernal pools.

$7/car parking fee.