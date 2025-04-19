× Expand Sky Meadows staff/volunteer Spring Habitats

Take a spring walk of exploration with two Virginia Master Naturalists in this first of a series of seasonal walks planned for children. Use your five senses to find clues to how various organisms – plants, animals, and more – work together to survive in this forest community. Recommended ages 7 - 11, with parents, of course. This guided three-tenths of a mile gentle walk will meet at the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in the picnic area and will last approximately 1 to 1.5 hours.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-habitat-detectives-tickets-1228339479449?aff=oddtdtcreator. Registration is highly encouraged.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit their website.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self-guided walks daily for people of all ages and has adaptations for the blind and visually impaired. To learn more about this feature visit our website.

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov