× Expand Courtesy Exchange Place

Join us for the 39th annual Spring Garden Fair April 25-26, 2026. The oldest garden fair in the region and a favorite among gardeners, the Fair features thousands of plants for sale – perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs – with an emphasis on herbs, natives and heirlooms, along with garden related arts and crafts. Visitors will see heritage breeds of animals and spring activities on a mid-19th century farm, as volunteers shear the sheep, spin and weave the wool, make butter, and prepare the garden. Children’s activities abound as volunteers help children create garden crafts and learn gardening skills. Traditional music and foods add to the experience.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, April 26, 2026 12:00-5:00pm

Admission is $5, with those under 12 admitted free