Saturday, April 26, 2025 10:00am-5:00pm

Sunday, April 27, 2025 12:00-5:00pm

Admission is $5, with those under 12 admitted free.

Join us for the 38th annual Spring Garden Fair. The oldest garden fair in the region and a favorite among gardeners, the Fair features thousands of plants for sale – perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs – with an emphasis on herbs, natives and heirlooms, along with garden related arts and crafts. Visitors will see heritage breeds of animals and spring activities on a mid-19th century farm, as volunteers shear the sheep, spin and weave the wool, make butter, and prepare the garden. Children’s activities abound as volunteers help children create garden crafts and learn gardening skills. Traditional music and foods add to the experience.