Spring Equinox Concert with Simon de Voil

to

Kanuga Hendersonville, North Carolina

The Spring Equinox Concert, held on Kanuga’s labyrinth, ushers in the season of renewal with music to soothe the soul and nourish the spirit. As dusk falls to starlight and birdsong gives way to the frog chorus, Kanuga’s musician-in-residence Rev. Simon Ruth de Voil invites guests to honor the balance and energy of spring while immersed in nature under the open sky. The buffet-style dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., and the concert follows at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the concert and buffet or $10 for the concert only.

Info

Kanuga Hendersonville, North Carolina
Concerts & Live Music, Religion & Spirituality
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Equinox Concert with Simon de Voil - 2025-03-20 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Equinox Concert with Simon de Voil - 2025-03-20 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Equinox Concert with Simon de Voil - 2025-03-20 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Equinox Concert with Simon de Voil - 2025-03-20 17:30:00 ical