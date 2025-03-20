Spring Equinox Concert with Simon de Voil

× Expand Kanuga Celtic Spring_012725 (1920 x 1005 px) (1600 x 900 px) - Spring Equinox Concert Celtic Spring, Spring Equinox Concert

The Spring Equinox Concert, held on Kanuga’s labyrinth, ushers in the season of renewal with music to soothe the soul and nourish the spirit. As dusk falls to starlight and birdsong gives way to the frog chorus, Kanuga’s musician-in-residence Rev. Simon Ruth de Voil invites guests to honor the balance and energy of spring while immersed in nature under the open sky. The buffet-style dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., and the concert follows at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 for the concert and buffet or $10 for the concert only.