Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series

to

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144

Carriage Barn in the Historic Area

As the weather warms to spring, travel the park's trails to explore what is in bloom with Shenandoah Chapter Virginia Master Naturalist Paul Guay. Discover the beauty and diversity of spring ephemerals such as toothwort and bloodroot. Begin in the park's Carriage Barn with an informative introductory presentation on ephemeral flowers, their associated pollinators, tips and tricks to their identification, and more. Following the presentation, join an approximate 3-mile guided hike along the park's forest edge trails. Bring water and lunch to eat along the trail, dress appropriately, and wear sturdy shoes.

$10/car parking fee.

Info

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Outdoor, Workshops
540-592-3556
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spring Ephemerals Workshop: Botany and Bloom Series - 2023-04-15 10:00:00 ical