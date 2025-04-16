Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows: Sky High Kite-Making Adventures

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff Volunteer Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows

April 16, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Let your creativity take flight! Join us for a hands-on kite-making experience, where you will design and build your own kite before testing it in the open fields of Sky Meadows. Learn about the science behind flight and discover how kites played a role in the Civil War. Fun for all ages!

Join the Northern Virginia Association of Rocketry (NOVAAR) Club as they discuss the science, engineering, design, and mathematics of flight.

An additional fee of $10 per participant for those who opt to make their own kite. Fee can be paid online here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sky-high-kite-making-adventures-tickets-1247267353229?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No. An additional fee of $10 per participant for those who opt to make their own kite.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

Sky Meadows State Park

11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144