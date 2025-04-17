Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows: Self-Guided Adventures

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff Volunteer Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows

Explore on your own with self-guided programs throughout the day. Create your own adventure or choose from one of the following self-guided activities:

The Snowden Trail Tree Identification Hike

Discovery Backpacks

Junior Ranger Booklets

Geocaching

Stop by the Picnic Area to explore the following self-guided opportunities:

The Children's Discovery Area is a Nature Explore Certified Outdoor Classroom. Six fun-filled play stations, which focus on farming, nature and history, invite kids to create art, make music, build, dance, climb, dig and crawl. It also features a Kids in Parks TRACK Trail.

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is an easy 0.3-mile trail that invites visitors of all ages and abilities to discover nature using their senses. A project of the Shenandoah Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists, the trail has features for the blind and visually impaired. Download an audio tour of the Sensory Explorers' Trail.