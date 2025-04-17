Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows: Self-Guided Adventures
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Sky Meadows Staff Volunteer
Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows
Explore on your own with self-guided programs throughout the day. Create your own adventure or choose from one of the following self-guided activities:
The Snowden Trail Tree Identification Hike
Discovery Backpacks
Junior Ranger Booklets
Geocaching
Stop by the Picnic Area to explore the following self-guided opportunities:
The Children's Discovery Area is a Nature Explore Certified Outdoor Classroom. Six fun-filled play stations, which focus on farming, nature and history, invite kids to create art, make music, build, dance, climb, dig and crawl. It also features a Kids in Parks TRACK Trail.
The Sensory Explorers' Trail is an easy 0.3-mile trail that invites visitors of all ages and abilities to discover nature using their senses. A project of the Shenandoah Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists, the trail has features for the blind and visually impaired. Download an audio tour of the Sensory Explorers' Trail.