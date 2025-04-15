Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows: Footsteps Through the Forest

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff Volunteer Spring Break at Sky Meadows

April 15, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Join Sky Meadows interpretive rangers to discover the trails and explore the park’s natural resources through guided nature hikes throughout the day. Each easy hike will last approximately 1.5 hours.

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Little Explorers' Nature Quest. Begin at Mary's Shelter in the Picnic Area for an easy children's hike geared toward elementary-aged explorers and their families. Registration is highly encouraged. Register for either time slot here.

10 a.m. and 1 p.m. - Woodland Wonders Tree Hike. Begin at the Log Cabin in the Historic Area for an easy guided hike for middle school-aged explorers and their families. Registration is highly encouraged. Register for either time slot here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodland-wonders-tree-hike-tickets-1245144784569?aff=oddtdtcreator

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

Sky Meadows State Park

11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144