Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows: Flavors of the Past

Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows
April 14, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Sky Meadows State Park - Historic Area
Step back in time and experience the flavors of the past! Watch an open-hearth cooking demonstration, churn your own ice cream the old-fashioned way, and explore the historic Mount Bleak House on a guided tour. Discover how food was prepared and enjoyed in the 19th century at Sky Meadows!
Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10
Extra fee: No.
Registration required: No.
Children welcome: Yes.
Phone: 540-592-3556
Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov
Phone: 540-592-3556
