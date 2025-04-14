Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows: Flavors of the Past

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff Volunteer Spring Break Week at Sky Meadows

April 14, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sky Meadows State Park - Historic Area

Step back in time and experience the flavors of the past! Watch an open-hearth cooking demonstration, churn your own ice cream the old-fashioned way, and explore the historic Mount Bleak House on a guided tour. Discover how food was prepared and enjoyed in the 19th century at Sky Meadows!

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov

Sky Meadows State Park

11012 Edmonds Ln.

Delaplane, VA 20144