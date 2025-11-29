Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 Holiday Show

to

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , Greenville, South Carolina 29611

Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 holiday show is the 8th Annual Ornament Show, which runs from November 29, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The show will feature ornaments and small holiday-themed artworks from approximately 23 different artists, with all pieces available for purchase. An opening reception is scheduled for December 6 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.

Info

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , Greenville, South Carolina 29611
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 Holiday Show - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 Holiday Show - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 Holiday Show - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 Holiday Show - 2025-11-29 00:00:00 ical