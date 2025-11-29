× Expand Courtesy Spoonbill Gallery

Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 holiday show is the 8th Annual Ornament Show, which runs from November 29, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The show will feature ornaments and small holiday-themed artworks from approximately 23 different artists, with all pieces available for purchase. An opening reception is scheduled for December 6 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.