Spoonbill Gallery's 2025 holiday show is the 8th Annual Ornament Show, which runs from November 29, 2025, through January 4, 2026. The show will feature ornaments and small holiday-themed artworks from approximately 23 different artists, with all pieces available for purchase. An opening reception is scheduled for December 6 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM.
