Spooky Sprint Spectacular
to
Roanoke VA Roanoke, Virginia
×
West End Center for Youth
Spooky Sprint Spectacular
The event is held at Wasena Park and includes a 5K run, costume contest, children's activities, wellness information, and food and fun! Runners will depart from the Wasena Park Picnic Shelter and run (or walk) along the Roanoke River Greenway. Wellness tables and children's activities will be ongoing during the event.
Info
Roanoke VA Roanoke, Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Leisure & Recreation