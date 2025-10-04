× Expand Courtesy Visit Chattanooga

Gather your furry friends and prepare for a hauntingly delightful event at the 2nd annual Spooky Paws Pet Parade at Tennessee Riverpark Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 10 am-4 pm!

In this spine-chilling procession, pets of all shapes and sizes strut their stuff in costumes that range from cute to downright creepy. The park is adorned with eerie decorations as ghostly tunes fill the air, setting the stage for a pet-friendly Halloween extravaganza! From spooky cats to howling hounds, each participant adds their own unique flair to the parade, delighting spectators and pet lovers alike. With prizes for the best-dressed pets and plenty of treats for all, the 2nd annual Spooky Paws Pet Parade promises a ghoulishly good time for everyone involved!