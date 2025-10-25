Spooktactular Halloween Bash

Downtown Norton 618 Virginia Ave. NW, Norton, Virginia 24273

Join Norton Parks and Recreation for this free Halloween event Saturday, October 25, 2025. Festivities will include a table trick-or-treat, costume contests, and more!

Location: Norton Expo Center, 115 8th St. SW, and Norton Municipal Parking Lot

Contact: Rebecca Kilgore, (276) 679-0754 or rmkilgore@nortonva.org

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
