Split Rail Bluegrass

to

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777

When you see the Split Rail show, you’ll get a dose of several types of Bluegrass and a selection of music that’s sure to please no matter what your preference. Some new, some old, and a whole lot of “bluegrass”. Yessiree, you’ll hear some Flatt and Scruggs and a little Monroe. You’ll also get a dose of gospel and a great mixture of the 60s-70s and 80s “new classic grass." Split Rail is a band from South Carolina that loves performing—a band that works hard to produce “Consumable Bluegrass Music.” Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.

Info

Orchard At Altapass 1025 Orchard Road milemarker 328.3 Blue Ridge Parkway, Spruce Pine, North Carolina 28777
Concerts & Live Music
828-765-9531
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Split Rail Bluegrass - 2023-08-26 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Split Rail Bluegrass - 2023-08-26 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Split Rail Bluegrass - 2023-08-26 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Split Rail Bluegrass - 2023-08-26 14:00:00 ical