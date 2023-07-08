× Expand Orchard at Altapass2b64 Split Rail Bluegrass

When you see the Split Rail show, you’ll get a dose of several types of Bluegrass and a selection of music that’s sure to please no matter what your preference. Some new, some old, and a whole lot of “bluegrass”. Yessiree, you’ll hear some Flatt and Scruggs and a little Monroe. You’ll also get a dose of gospel and a great mixture of the 60s-70s and 80s “new classic grass." Split Rail is a band from South Carolina that loves performing—a band that works hard to produce “Consumable Bluegrass Music.” Join them on the pavilion stage at the Orchard.