Splendor and Brilliance
to
Zion Episcopal Church 301 E. Congress St., Charles Town, West Virginia 25414
ACMF
ACMF Winter 2025 Basic Advert - 1
Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Winter Residency
Join us for a dazzling evening of chamber music to warm your heart this holiday season, set in the golden acoustics of historic Zion Episcopal Church in Charles Town, WV.
This heartwarming one-hour performance features pianist Ellen Hwangbo and ensemble in an evocative version of Beethoven’s Pathétique Sonata, featuring Hwangbo and a heartwarming string version of the profoundly beautiful Adagio Cantabile, Reena Esmail’s haunting trio of the Appalachian Christmas Carol I Wonder as I Wander, and the richly expressive Piano Quintet by Ralph Vaughan Williams.
With warmth, wonder, and a few musical surprises, Splendor and Brilliance is a perfect holiday gathering for family, friends, and music lovers alike.
Musicians
Piano | Ellen Hwangbo
Violin | Rachelle Hunt, Chris Jusell
Viola | Danielle Wiebe-Burke
Cello | Katie Tertell
Bass | Sam Suggs
Program
Reena Esmail: I wonder as I wander
Beethoven: Grande Sonate Pathétique
Vaughan Williams: Piano Quintet