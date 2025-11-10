× Expand ACMF ACMF Winter 2025 Basic Advert - 1 Appalachian Chamber Music Festival - Winter Residency

Join us for a dazzling evening of chamber music to warm your heart this holiday season, set in the golden acoustics of historic Zion Episcopal Church in Charles Town, WV.

This heartwarming one-hour performance features pianist Ellen Hwangbo and ensemble in an evocative version of Beethoven’s Pathétique Sonata, featuring Hwangbo and a heartwarming string version of the profoundly beautiful Adagio Cantabile, Reena Esmail’s haunting trio of the Appalachian Christmas Carol I Wonder as I Wander, and the richly expressive Piano Quintet by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

​With warmth, wonder, and a few musical surprises, Splendor and Brilliance is a perfect holiday gathering for family, friends, and music lovers alike.

Musicians

Piano | Ellen Hwangbo

Violin | Rachelle Hunt, Chris Jusell

Viola | Danielle Wiebe-Burke

Cello | Katie Tertell

Bass | Sam Suggs​

Program

​​​Reena Esmail: I wonder as I wander

Beethoven: Grande Sonate Pathétique

Vaughan Williams: Piano Quintet